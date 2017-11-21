Waste segregation: Housing societies get BMC notice for flouting composting pit norm

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File)

In a bid to get residential societies generating bulk waste to segregate and compost wet waste on their premises, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started issuing notices to housing societies that use the area earmarked for composting units for other purposes. Societies violating the composting unit rule will be penalised. On the BMC radar are housing societies that have come up after 2007, which had shown they have vermi-composting pits.

The civic body had identified 2,389 housing societies across its 24 administrative wards, which had received intimation of disapproval and occupation certificates (OCs) after they showed adequate arrangements for vermi-composting. But in a recent survey by the civic body, of these societies, 1,551 (65 percent) were found allegedly violating the OC condition, and using the space for composting units to park cars or extend garden space or build a shed.

The civic body is in the process of sending notices to all these societies. “We have issued circulars pertaining to this to all wards. In the last 10 days, notices to this effect have been issued to housing societies flouting these norms,” said BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

The move to conduct the survey of housing societies was taken up after many of them failed to set up the mandatory composting units on their premises citing space constraints. Meanwhile, the BMC is trying to help housing societies that genuinely lack space to set up composting units. The civic body is exploring the possibility of allowing private housing societies to compost wet waste at municipal markets. The civic body is planning to set up composting units in spaces available in BMC-owned market buildings, which will enable societies near these markets or those facing space constraints to use the facility by paying charges.

In June, the civic body made it mandatory for all housing societies and hotels that produce over 100 kg of waste daily or have an area of or above 20,000 sq metres to start segregating garbage and compost wet waste from October 2. These societies and hotels were asked to set up composting units on their premises. After many of them requested for more time, the BMC extended the deadline to January.

“There will be no further extension. The extension given to these societies is enough. Meanwhile, we are trying to help societies in whatever way we can. They had enough time before the first deadline on October 2,” said a senior official from the solid waste management department.

