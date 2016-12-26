Ward watch: BDD chawls, Hindmata — a lot needs to change here

Built by the British in the 1920s, BDD chawls require urgent redevelopment. Dilip Kagda Built by the British in the 1920s, BDD chawls require urgent redevelopment. Dilip Kagda

THE former mill lands of Parel and Lalbaug have been witness to some of Mumbai’s most visible transformation over the past two decades. But paradoxically, the same area is also awaiting resolution to some long standing problems. The century-old BDD chawls, in a dilapidated and dangerous condition, require urgent redevelopment. Thousands of families of now-retrenched mill workers, promised housing assistance by the state government, are waiting for better living conditions.

In addition, the nearly absent pedestrian spaces and chronic monsoon waterlogging spots dog the areas comprising F South Ward. There are more than 70 such BBD chawls in F South, including 32 in Naigaum and 12 in Sewri. The British had built the BDD chawls in the 1920s as a low-cost housing solution.

“Following the closure of the mills, the working class culture in these area vanished over the years. Though the change was inevitable, it has not changed the lives of the mill workers residing in the BDD chawls. The redevelopment of the chawls has been stuck for several reasons. Everyone wants bigger homes now,” says Datta Iswalkar, leader of various former mill-workers’ groups.

Iswalkar says the authorities should build the same kind of homes for rehabilitation of existing residents and for sale. “This will ensure that the remaining people are able to buy homes. Otherwise, construction of towers will just force these people out of the city,” he says.

Sunil More, a Congress corporator from Naigaum, says redevelopment of several old BDD chawls is delayed over disagreements between tenants and developers.

While redevelopment of BDD chawls has been on the government’s agenda for close to two decades, a series of policy flip-flops regarding roping in private builders and residents’ demands for larger homes have meant there has been little progress.

Recently, the state government announced 500 sq ft houses for eligible residents of BDD chawls, with MHADA as the nodal agency for redevelopment. But residents are unhappy. “We don’t want MHADA as the nodal agency. We have written about the same to the chief minister. We are waiting for the state government’s announcement about the housing plan for us. Then we will decide further course of action,” says Dr Akshay Nakashe, president of the Akhil Bharatiya BDD Chawl Mahasangh.

Another major challenge for the BMC in F South is the lack of space for pedestrians, most apparent in the highly congested Elphinstone Road bridge, Parel railway station area and the localities around the major hospitals — KEM, Wadia and Tata Memorial. “Residents here are forced to walk on the roads. The civic body must construct an underground subway from the Parel station to Tata or KEM Hospital,” says More.

Also, dozens of patients and their families coming to these hospitals from rural Maharashtra often camp on the footpaths adjoining the premises due to shortage of affordable accommodation. While the civic body has now proposed dormitory housing in a 1-km radius of the hospitals, candidates in these electoral wards will be promising to develop these in a time-bound manner.

F South Ward is also home to the Hindmata circle, one of Mumbai’s most flooding-prone spots. Every year, the BMC receives hundreds of complaints from locals and commuters from here. Though the Britannia pumping station was commissioned this year in June, residents say the area continues to be waterlogged during and after heavy rains.

“This year, the heavy rainfall did not collide with the high tide so the problem was less acute. But we feel that it will continue as the storm water drain capacity is around 50 mm per hour,” says Chetan Nakte, a resident of Hindmata.

The former mill lands are also a hotbed for malaria and dengue during the monsoon. While vacant mill lands are breeding spots for the dengue mosquito, the residential areas around need repeated fogging and fumigation.

There are also encroachments along the footpaths near the Bombay Port Trust area in Sewri and Reay Road. “The don’t have basic facilities such as toilets and water. Also, as these people keep their water drums open, it leads to mosquito breeding. So, the civic body has to carry out fumigation and fogging extensively,” says Navnath Satpute, a BJP leader from Sewri.

Of the seven corporators in F South Ward, five are from the Shiv Sena and two from the Congress. The Parel, Lalbaug and Sewri localities have been the other bastion of the Shiv Sena apart from Dadar. In 2014, the Shiv Sena snatched the assembly seat from the MNS, which had won it in 2009. With the MNS depleted, the Sena will be raring to retain all its seats.

The delimitation process did not change the number of wards in the region, but many sitting corporators are searching for new wards to contest from following fresh reservations.