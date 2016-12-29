Ward watch: Basic facilities a distant reality for slums in Mumbai

The condition near Vidyalankar College in the ward. Ganesh Shirsekar The condition near Vidyalankar College in the ward. Ganesh Shirsekar

EVEN as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prepares to declare, by the end of this month, that Mumbai is now free of open defecation, the scenario in F North Ward paints a picture in stark contrast. With the majority of the population in Wadala and Antop Hill residing in slums with limited access to toilets, deprived of even basic facilities such as clean drinking water and regular collection of garbage, this swathe of still developing central Mumbai is a far cry from the shiny towers of commercial areas just couple of kilometres away.

According to figures provided by the ward office, more than 57 per cent of its population resides in slums. Practically, none of the slums has an existing sewerage network. Across party lines, corporators from all 10 electoral wards unanimously rue the severe paucity of toilets for the residents of the slums.

MLA and BJP corporator from Ward 168 Tamil Selvan points out that the BMC has not constructed toilet seats proportionate to the slum population’s needs. “It is the BMC’s obligatory duty to construct toilets for citizens. The old toilets are in a dismal condition and are in need of immediate repairs. The ward office has no interest in the public’s needs and doesn’t give us approvals to construct them either. I have been asking for permission for the construction of a toilet block behind Vidyalankar College for the past three months, the approval for which is still pending,” he says. Selvan adds that people are forced to defecate in the open due to the shortage of toilets.

Other corporators including Trushna Vishwasrao and Shraddha Jadhav of the Shiv Sena point out that corporators have a hard time getting work done in the ward due to poor coordination between various government agencies — some parts of the ward comes under the jurisdiction of the MMRDA, the collector or even the Salt Commissionerate.

“Apart from insufficient toilets, the old toilet blocks are not maintained well and in some places, the septic tanks are overflowing. The BMC needs NOC from the government agency concerned before the toilet can be constructed or even repaired and such permissions can take a long period of time thus delaying the entire process,” she says. They point out that slums like Shiv Shankar, Bangalipura, Barkat Ali, Sangam Nagar among several others don’t have any sewerage lines and all their waste flows straight into the open nullahs.

Highlighting the poor condition at the Sion Transit Camp, Congress corporator Lalita Kachru Yadav says residents of around 3,600 hutments live here without running water supply or toilets. “Since there is no water supply in the area, there are water thefts that add to cases of water contamination as well. Since the land belongs to the MMRDA, the BMC is reluctant to provide basic amenities,” she says.

The civic body’s annual Environment Status Report indicates that 6 per cent of the water samples here were unfit for drinking.

Criticising the BMC for its lackadaisical attitude towards the slum population, independent corporator Manoj Sansare of Ward 172, which includes slums such as Korba Mithagar, Ganesh Nagar and Himmat Nagar, complains that the cash-rich BMC does not employ enough NGO labourers to take up work in slums. “Around 90 per cent of the population of the ward I represent is taken up by slums. However, the BMC has employed a disproportionately small number of NGO labourers for garbage collection, maintenance of toilet blocks and cleaning of the area. While they tend to complaints from residents of the new residential towers in a speedy manner, they cite technical problems when it comes to the needs of the neglected people who occupy majority of the F North Ward,” he says.

BJP Corporator Mahant Choube too accuses the BMC of citing land jurisdiction of another government agency as an excuse to not provide amenities.

Choube says waterlogging during monsoons is another long-standing issue in F North. “Unauthorised construction is a natural phenomenon in any slum and the BMC has not constructed a stormwater drain system in any of the slums here,” he says.

Like many other slums in the area, Sion Transit Camp in Yadav’s ward does not have any stormwater drain. “During monsoons, around two feet of water accumulates in the area. We had proposed that 26-inch pipes be installed, which would transport the water from the slums such as K D Gaikwad Nagar straight to the Somaiya Nullah and prevent waterlogging,” says Yadav.

Emphasising the need for a better drainage system in the slum areas, Selvan says, “There are so many types of technology available in the market. The BMC should explore these options and come up with a comprehensive plan instead of installing a new pump in areas every year to counter complaints of waterlogging.”

Of the 10 electoral wards in F North, four have Sena corporators while three others are represented by the BJP. Two corcorators are from the Congress and one is independent. Though the delimitation process has altered the borders of the electoral wards, the number of wards has remained intact.