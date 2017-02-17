War of words intensifies: BJP accuses Uddhav of money-laundering, Sena hits back

Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray.

The war of words between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over the personal wealth of the Thackeray family has intensified, with the BJP accusing Uddhav Thackeray of money- laundering. The Shiv Sena in turn has challenged the BJP to probe the allegations.

“Why is Uddhav Thackeray not coming out clean about his personal wealth? The companies that were used by Chhagan Bhujbal to launder money are the same entities used by Uddhav Thackeray to clean up his money. Sena leaders have also used the same channels,” BJP MP Kirit Somaiya alleged.

The BJP, through Somaiya, has been baiting Thackeray to publicly disclose his income and financial holdings.

The Thackeray clan, which does not hold a public office, is legally not obliged to make public their investments.

The BJP, however, has been alleging that the Sena leadership has benefited from the corruption in the BMC, which has a budget of around Rs 37,000 crore.

The Shiv Sena was quick to retaliate to Somaiya’s allegation, with party MP Rahul Shewale calling him a “blackmailer”. “The BJP has its government in the state as well as the Centre. If they have the courage, they should institute an inquiry into this matter. I am saying this with full responsibility that the Thackeray family has no disproportionate assets or investments in bogus companies,” Shewale said.

The Sena leader also said that the allegations were being levelled by the BJP as it was sensing defeat in the BMC polls. He also demanded that BJP national president Amit Shah disclose his personal wealth.