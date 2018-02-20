Want to see more tourism opportunities grow in India, says Canada minister Bardish Chagger

Bardish Chagger is the Leader of the Government in the Canadian House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism. (Express photo) Bardish Chagger is the Leader of the Government in the Canadian House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism. (Express photo)

Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the Canadian House of Commons and Minister of Small Business and Tourism on Monday said she expected to see an increase in tourism between India and Canada in the coming years. Having seen a traffic of more than a quarter million tourists from India to Canada last year, she expects hotel tourism between the countries to develop further. Chagger is on a seven-day tour to India along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who reached Mumbai with his family on Monday evening.

When asked about the Khalistan movement, Chagger said the Khalistan issue should not receive much attention. “I do not see this as an issue. The relationship between India and Canada is strong. Our people-to-people connection is strong. I think together we are stronger and we have huge opportunities by working together,” Chagger said. “We want to see more tourism opportunities grow in India. Tourism is a $90-billion industry with Canada. It is the largest service export. Though our primary source of tourism is with the United States, we are looking at developing opportunities in other countries,” she said.

Chagger met several hotel owners and representatives of Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions (MICE) in Mumbai. “We are looking at increasing opportunities with the MICE community. Over a million people in Canada plan family trips in India. We want to see increased opportunities in the business world,” she added. She further said she was aiming to develop tourism between the two countries through a vision to facilitate access.”

“We should aim at creating job opportunities for the present and future generations. Let us provide hope and opportunities to people by bringing them together. That’s how our country and the world will move forward. Till we focus on how we will bring about this difference, our attention is not in the right spirit,” she added.

On Monday, Canadian tech company Communitech signed a memorandum of understanding with T-Hub, India’s largest start-up incubator. The MoU, signed in the presence of Chagger, is aimed at fostering tech growth and resolving innovation-related challenges between the countries.” “This is a tremendous opportunity for the two countries….The memorandum reflects the increase in number of growth opportunities and we are reaping the benefits of those opportunities,” she said.

