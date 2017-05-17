WannaCry ransomware attack: Maharashtra Govt helpline gets 282 calls on day one

File Photo: A screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan, is seen on laptop in Beijing, May 13, 2017. (AP hoto/Mark Schiefelbein) File Photo: A screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan, is seen on laptop in Beijing, May 13, 2017. (AP hoto/Mark Schiefelbein)

A day after the Maharashtra government launched a helpline to allay people’s fears over the WannaCry ransomware attack that hit computers across the world on May 12, the police said the helpline received over 280 calls Tuesday. “As of Tuesday afternoon, we have received 282 phone calls. The callers mostly enquired regarding the recent scare. We have trained professionals who will be able to guide people on the helpline number,” said Brijesh Singh, Special Inspector General of Maharashtra police, cyber crime.

The state government had tied up with a cyber security company to start a two-day statewide helpline that will guide people who fall prey to cyber crimes or have any queries about them. “In light of current ransomware attacks happening across the globe as well as in India, Maharashtra Cyber is collaborating with Quick Heal to help people in this crises,” read a notification issued by the state police.

The letter further read that the security experts would be available for May 16 and 17, 2017. The helpline number is 02536631777. Ransomware is a malicious software that prevents users from accessing their computers by encrypting the data on the device. The cyber criminals then ask for a ransom in bitcoins if the victim wants access to the data. Normally, ransomware is spread by sending e-mails that have links attached to it. Once a person clicks on the link, it encrypts the data that is under the control of the accused.

