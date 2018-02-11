Waiting for more complaints: cops on Mahesh Murthy case

The MUmbai Police is awaiting more victims to come forward and against Mahesh Murthy. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar) The MUmbai Police is awaiting more victims to come forward and against Mahesh Murthy. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar)

THE Mumbai Police team investigating allegations of sexual harassment against investor Mahesh Murthy said they are waiting for more victims to step forward, a day after his arrest. Murthy was arrested on Friday and released in a few hours, having received an anticipatory bail in the last week of January.

“Till date, we have only one case registered with Khar police station with just one complainant,” said DCP (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Police said they have seized Murthy’s mobile phone. “We have seized his mobile phone and are pursuing his chats on WhatsApp. In order to strengthen the case, we need more victims… No other statement has been recorded so far,” said an investigator.

Earlier in 2017, several women had raised allegations of sexual harassment against Murthy. The Delhi-based complainant had never met Murthy in person, police said. In her complaint, the woman has said that Murthy used objectionable and sexual remarks besides obscene symbols. “In order to see if there are more complainants, we are checking the posts of alleged sexual harassment uploaded online,” said an officer. Murthy has filed a defamation case against the 32-year-old complainant in the Delhi High Court.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App