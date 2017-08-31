Wading through water: Some share their ordeal

Commutters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash on Mumbai city on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Commutters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash on Mumbai city on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Hundreds, from across Thane, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai, told stories on Wednesday of their eventful journey home from work — hitch-hiking, walking several kilometres and wading through water in different parts of Mumbai in the light of Tuesday’s inundation. The complete stalling of local trains meant it would take hours, perhaps days, before they got home. Some of them stayed put at their offices till the water began receding and started their journeys on Wednesday morning.

Qutbuddin Oshangabadwala, a diabetic patient, was stuck in a north-bound train from CST for 17 hours, with seven other passengers in his coach. On Tuesday, he had boarded a train from Masjid Bunder to Dombivali, when the train halted due to high water levels near Curry Road station. “We had no food. I had one biscuit packet that all eight of us in compartment shared,” the 54-year-old said.

Early on Wednesday, at 5 am, another CST-bound train stopped right next to his train. “We all jumped across to the opposite train since our train wasn’t moving,” he said. His son then came to pick him up at Masjid Bunder. “We called several helplines. But there was waist-deep water and no one could help. I could not get down in water as i have a diabetic foot,” he added. He reached home on Wednesday afternoon.

Rajesh Somavanshi (24) who works in a company in Worli continued to stay at his office where arrangements were made for food. “I first went near Dadar station, to see if there was any mode of transport to reach home. Many outstation passengers waiting for buses at the regular spot at Dadar TT were also stranded. Many of us began walking together from one flyover to another and reached Sion,” said Somavanshi. He reached Sion station around 12.30 am and got a lift till Chembur. “From there, I got a cab for home in Vashi. I reached around 2 am as there was still traffic on the road,” he said.

Other residents, meanwhile, shared stories of how the traffic police came to their rescue. Mahesh Redkar, whose office is located in Fort area, South Mumbai, said, “I was helped by a traffic policeman near Amar Mahal junction in getting a lift to home in Seawoods.”

Redkar, who left office at 11.30 pm, reached home by 3 am. Navin Rajpurohit, a radio jockey with Vividh Bharati, Akashwani, who had stayed at the office, took the local on Wednesday afternoon. “I did my first shift, from 6 am to 12 pm. After my shift ended, I boarded the local for home. The locals were running slowly,” said Rajpurohit.

