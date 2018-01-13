Wadala-Kasarwadi Metro project to be fast-tracked: CM Devendra Fadnavis

All pending Metro railway projects in Mumbai and its extended suburbs would begin in early 2018, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, adding that among projects high on the agenda is the fast-tracking of the Wadala-Kasarwadi line upto Gaimukh (Metro 4 A).

Metro 4 A from Kasarwadi to Gaimukh is a 2.7 km stretch and the estimated project cost is Rs 949 crore. The project will help in building additional passenger capacity of 1.5 lakh by 2021. The Wadala to Kasarwadi Metro 4 will be a 32.3 km stretch and its tendering process is under way.

Speaking on infrastructure, the chief minister said, “The National Highway 8, which connects Mumbai, is an important route. The work on the Vasai-Bhayander creek bridge will begin in July.” ENS

