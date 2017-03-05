Vulgar texts to Shaina NC: Accused traced to Uttar Pradesh

BJP leader Shaina NC. (File Photo) BJP leader Shaina NC. (File Photo)

The man who allegedly sent salacious and vulgar messages to BJP spokesperson and fashion designer Shaina NC has been identified and traced to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, believed to be a BJP worker, had allegedly been sending messages to the BJP leader on WhatsApp since December 2016.

“I started receiving messages in December. Initially they were cordial but later the WhatsApp messages became extremely vulgar and abusive. The person had been stalking me on social media as well,” Shaina NC told The Indian Express.

“I first ignored the messages. But when they became so vulgar that I was unable to even read them, I lodged a complaint at the cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday,” she added.

According to the BJP leader, the cyber police have already sent a team to arrest the accused. “People can’t let such harassment carry on. The person needed to be taught a lesson. There has to be a deterrent to such harassment that women face on a daily basis,” the BJP leader said. “I hope other women who face such harassment on social media platforms come forward and file a complaint. I have faith in the system,” she added.

Recently, an RTI activist from Jalgaon was arrested by the Vile Parle police for allegedly sending lewd text messages and death threats to multiple politicians on February 21 and 27.