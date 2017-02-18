Mumbai: ‘Vote to save Aarey’, citizen’s group urges people

(Source: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares) (Source: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)

DAYS BEFORE the BMC polls, the Save Aarey Movement, a citizen-led initiative to save the green pocket of the city, has encouraged citizens to make the preservation of Aarey an election agenda. Through a campaign ‘vote to save Mumbai, vote to save Aarey’, it encourages citizens to vote only for that party which publicly declares that it will work towards saving Aarey.

Priti Sharma Menon, a member of Aarey Conservation Group, said, “We want all parties to make their stand clear on Aarey. While all civic issues are relevant Aarey will be the deal-breaker.”

The Chief Minister had said that metro construction will not be carried out in Aarey. But today there are plans for a car depot for Metro 3, a metro station, a temporary labour camp and a Metro Operation Centre. “The CM went back on his word. But we want to give him another chance,” she said. Singer Vishal Dadlani, ad filmmaker Ram Subramanian along with Raghu Ram launched the campaign by posting videos of themselves on social media asking citizens to ‘vote to save Aarey’.