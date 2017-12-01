Volcanic eruption in Bali: ‘50% cancellations in 2 days’

Passengers have been facing inconveniences after the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali was shut for two days following a volcanic eruption. Reuters Passengers have been facing inconveniences after the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali was shut for two days following a volcanic eruption. Reuters

The city witnessed 50 per cent cancellations in international flights to Bali on November 27 and 28, data released from a ticket booking website said. Passengers have been facing inconveniences after the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali was shut for two days following a volcanic eruption at the popular holiday destination. The airport reopened on Wednesday.

“Of the total cancellation in international flights on Yatra between November 27 and 28, 40% were for Bali and the Pune/Mumbai region contributed to 50% of the cancellations. Package holiday customers who were supposed to be traveling from Bali to India between 28 and 30 November will be provided with complimentary accommodation with breakfast in Bali for three nights, along with airport transfers,” Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) Yatra.com, a booking site, said.

Balu Ramachandran, the Head of Air and Distribution at Cleartrip, another booking site, said: “Bali has gained popularity as an extended weekend holiday option and sees high interest from Indian travelers all year round. Searches for the region have dipped by about 12 per cent in the past 48 hours. We have also been receiving a gradually increasing inflow of travel amendment queries after a travel advisory with respect to the volcanic activity on the island was issued. With the airport closed, a number of flights have been cancelled and some airlines are even offering alternative flight options and full refunds.”

Booking websites waived of cancellation and rescheduling charges for flights to and from Bali. Many also adjusted bookings of their customers on other flights to ferry stranded passengers from Bali.

“Yatra is bringing back its package customers in transit via the next available flight. It will not charge any cancellation for ground arrangements and option for rescheduling flight as per airline conditions is also available. Yatra is also trying to re-book package customers on the first available return flight from Bali. Passengers who are booked for future travel and wish to cancel their trips, Yatra will not charge any cancellation fee for land arrangements,” Dhall said. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

