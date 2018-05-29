VJTI professor booked for ‘sexually harassing’ student

The police said, initially, the matter was being probed by the college authorities. The complainant and her father approached Matunga police station on Monday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran The police said, initially, the matter was being probed by the college authorities. The complainant and her father approached Matunga police station on Monday. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

The Mumbai Police have booked a senior faculty member of the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which is among city’s leading engineering colleges, for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old student.

The police said, on May 18, the accused had called the victim to his cabin. An officer from Matunga police station said, “The victim wanted the HoD’s (head of department’s) signature on summer term’s form, for which she had queued up outside his cabin on May 18. Initially, she was asked to wait. At around 5.15 pm, she was called inside the cabin.” When the complainant handed the form to the accused, the HoD got up from his chair and allegedly touched her inappropriately, said an officer.

The complainant has also accused the HoD of forcefully kissing her, he added. The complainant pushed the accused and ran out of the cabin. The woman told her parents about the incident. “The complainant’s father was at work when he was informed about the incident. He immediately came home and the duo went to the college. They met the director who asked them to write a letter narrating the incident,” said a friend of the victim.

“There was nobody in the cabin at the time of the incident, and the accused took advantage of that. He kissed and touched her inappropriately,” added the friend. The police said, initially, the matter was being probed by the college authorities. The complainant and her father approached Matunga police station on Monday.

Senior Inspector Balasaheb Kakkad confirmed that a case has been registered against the professor and probe was on. “The family trusted the college authorities and didn’t approach the Mumbai Police. The 20-year-old wasn’t in town for four days as her grandmother is ill. After she came back, the family inquired with the director and, as the response wasn’t satisfactory, they approached the police…,” said the victim’s friend.

VJTI Director Dhiren Patel said, “The institute has a functional internal complaints committee. The complaint has been forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee. Since May 21, the committee has been looking into the matter. To protect the identity of the victim, we don’t want to comment until the committee finds something.”

