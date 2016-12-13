Violence erupts during Eid-e-Milad in Malkapur; cops lob teargas, fire in air

Vehicles were torched and many people injured in the violence at Malkapur. (Express Photo) Vehicles were torched and many people injured in the violence at Malkapur. (Express Photo)

VIOLENCE erupted during Eid-e-Milad festivities on Monday at Malkapur in Buldana district, forcing police to burst teargas shells and open fire in the air. Several people, including BJP MLA Chainsukh Sancheti, municipal council chief Harish Rawal and Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendra Solanke were injured in heavy stone-pelting between two communities.

The violence started allegedly after two motorcycle-borne youths got into an altercation while passing by an Eid procession in Salipura area. It snowballed into stone-pelting between two communities, forcing police to intervene. But with violence continuing despite police effort, an additional posse was requisitioned from Khamgaon and Buldana and also from the State Reserve Police and Anti-Riot Squad. But with violence continuing, police burst teargas shells and fired in the air. Before the violence could be controlled, however, several vehicles were torched and many people were injured. Those injured in stone-pelting included Sancheti and Rawal, who tried to pacify the agitated crowd.

The injured included a few policemen. “We have rounded up 80 people and imposed curfew in town. The situation is now under control and curfew has been imposed,” said Superintendent of Police Sanjay Baviskar.

