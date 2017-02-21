Violation of BMC poll code: 40 complaints, 4 FIRs

Representational Image Representational Image

By Monday, a day before the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, about 40 complaints had been filed with the returning officers and the State Election Commission, and four FIRs registered for code of conduct violations. Two FIRs were also registered in cases where returning officers were allegedly threatened.

Ayesha Shaikh, a Samajwadi Party candidate from ward 140 in Govandi, was booked after a video of her allegedly distributing money among the people in the area surfaced. Similarly in Dahisar East, two sitting corporators, including Sheetal Mhatre and Shubha Raul, allegedly inaugurated a garden on February 12, after the code of conduct was announced. An FIR was registered in the case.

Watch what else is in the news

On February 19, Colaba police registered a complaint against BJP party workers in ward 227 for allegedly distributing money among the voters. Sitting independent corporator Makarand Narwekar is the BJP candidate from the area.

On Monday, Congress corporator Sheetal Mhatre filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police after allegedly being threatened outside the Election Commission office. According to the police, Mhatre, who is contesting the election from Borivali, was standing outside the office on Monday morning when two men on a motorbike stopped near her and threatened her.

“The men claimed to be Shiv Sena party workers and warned her to watch out for them on voting day,” said an officer at MHB Colony police station. The police has booked two unidentified men for intimidating Mhatre.

In two other instances, returning officers for M East and G North ward were threatened by party workers and police complaints were registered in the respective areas. Citing violation of the code of conduct, Sitaram Tiwari, a rebel candidate from BJP contesting from ward 165 in Kurla, has registered a complaint against BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and Inspector Pradeep Sharma in ward 165. In his complaint, he stated that his workers were receiving threats from the two and demanded that a case be registered.

Meanwhile, a school in Pali Hill in Bandra has allegedly asked parents of its students to vote for the BJP in the BMC elections. A Yuva Sena core committee member has requested the Election Commission to bar the local BJP candidate from elections and take action against the institute. Rahul Kanal on Monday wrote to the Election Commission about a calendar entry in a student’s diary where the note reads: “My future lies in your hands. Please go out and vote on 21.2.2017 and save Mumbai. Please try and vote BJP.”

Schools in the city have been trying to encourage parents to cast their vote following an instruction by the Election Commission. However, Kanal has pointed out that the Bandra school was requesting parents to vote for the BJP.