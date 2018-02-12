Vintage cars turn heads on Mumbai’s streets

Vintage cars line up for the rally that was flagged off from Horniman Circle Garden on Sunday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Vintage cars line up for the rally that was flagged off from Horniman Circle Garden on Sunday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

As many as 156 vintage cars and 67 bikes were showcased in the Motul Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) car rally held on Sunday. The rally began from the Horniman Circle Garden in South Mumbai and ended near Bandra Kurla Complex.

“I own a 1935 Bentley. l have been a regular at vintage car rallies for the last 45 years. I have been interested in cars since I was a child. It is the speed and elegance which I adore. I equally love driving them,” said Jagdish Thackersey (66),who led the rally. Bhuvnesh Chandra (67), another participant, recalled the efforts he took to buy his car. “Being an ardent fan of Archie comics, I had always dreamt of buying the car used by Archie – a jalopy. My 1928 Austin is exactly that. In order to collect money, I would ask guests coming to my house to put in some money in my piggy bank,” said Chandra, who bought the car at age 29.

Participants on two-wheelers at the rally. (Express Photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia) Participants on two-wheelers at the rally. (Express Photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia)

For sourcing parts, Chandra said he often visits the Chor Bazar in Kolkata. “It has old-time mechanics and original parts of old cars,” he said.

Abbas Jusdunwalla (83), who represented the oldest car – a Humber 1903 – recalled buying it from one of the royal families of Uttar Pradesh. “I have been participating in the rally for the last 50 years. I posses 40 vintage cars. The one I am driving is a Humber 1903. It belonged to the royal family in Bareilly. I bought my first car for Rs 1,000,” he said. “Rare cars from Rolls Royce, Bentley, Humber, Daimler and Ford participated,” said Nitin Dossa, chairman, VCCCI.

A boy poses in a car prior to the rally. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A boy poses in a car prior to the rally. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

