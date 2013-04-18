Vintage cars rise for drought relief

Mumbai is no stranger to vintage car exhibitions. This one,however,is for a special cause contributing to CM Drought Relief Fund.
Over 80 cars and 20 motorcycles will participate in the four-day show that will be inaugurated Thursday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
There will be Rolls Royces,Fiats,Chevrolets and Chryslers. A 1903 Humberette by Humber will be the oldest car on display,while a 1911 Triumph will be the oldest motorcycle visitors will see.
Nitin Dossa,president,Vintage & Classic Car Club of India,said automobiles from 1900 to 1940,Classics from 1941 to 1960 and from 1961 till date will vie for eyeballs.
A 1933 Phaeton by Hudson deserves particular mention as it is the only surviving car of its kind in the world, he said.
Also eye-catching are a 1929 Mercedes Nurburg and 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe both owned by Viveck Goenka,Chairman and Managing Director,The Indian Express, and a 1937 Rolls Royce Phantom III and 1932 20/25 Rolls Royce belonging to Yohan Poonawalla.
Dossa said the exhibition was as much about celebrating love for vintage cars as about raising funds for drought-affected farmers in rural Maharashtra.
The entry fee is Rs 100 per person.
We first thought of this show two weeks ago. On the initiative of chief secretary JS Banthia,we took it a step further by approaching Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and Western India Automobile Association, Dossa said.
This will be the second time RWITC will host a vintage car show. But this time,it is part of our corporate social responsibility. An exhibition of this scale needs luxury of space and we were glad to help, said Vivek Jain,a member of the RWITC managing committee.
