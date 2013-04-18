Vintage cars rise for drought relief

Mumbai is no stranger to vintage car exhibitions. This one,however,is for a special cause  contributing to CM Drought Relief Fund.

Over 80 cars and 20 motorcycles will participate in the four-day show that will be inaugurated Thursday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

There will be Rolls Royces,Fiats,Chevrolets and Chryslers. A 1903 Humberette by Humber will be the oldest car on display,while a 1911 Triumph will be the oldest motorcycle visitors will see.

Nitin Dossa,president,Vintage & Classic Car Club of India,said automobiles from 1900 to 1940,Classics from 1941 to 1960 and from 1961 till date will vie for eyeballs.

A 1933 Phaeton by Hudson deserves particular mention as it is the only surviving car of its kind in the world, he said.

Also eye-catching are a 1929 Mercedes Nurburg and 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe  both owned by Viveck Goenka,Chairman and Managing Director,The Indian Express, and a 1937 Rolls Royce Phantom III and 1932 20/25 Rolls Royce belonging to Yohan Poonawalla.

Dossa said the exhibition was as much about celebrating love for vintage cars as about raising funds for drought-affected farmers in rural Maharashtra.

The entry fee is Rs 100 per person.

We first thought of this show two weeks ago. On the initiative of chief secretary JS Banthia,we took it a step further by approaching Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and Western India Automobile Association, Dossa said.

This will be the second time RWITC will host a vintage car show. But this time,it is part of our corporate social responsibility. An exhibition of this scale needs luxury of space and we were glad to help, said Vivek Jain,a member of the RWITC managing committee.

