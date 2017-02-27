Vile stench from Mithi river: MMRDA purchases 25 air purifiers for its office rooms

Holding their breath, train commuters travelling between Bandra and Mahim are all too familiar with the vile stench that emanates from the Mithi river. It is the same stench that Mumbaikars face in different parts of the city in the Mithi’s 15-km run from the Aarey Colony in Goregaon to the Mahim creek. But many offices facing the river in Bandra Kurla Complex have found an easy fix to the problem — air purifiers.

Among them is the office of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a body that is also responsible for controlling the odour from the river.

MMRDA has purchased 25 air purifiers at a cost of around Rs 4,000 each for its office rooms facing the Mithi river in BKC. It is to combat the deadly stink emanating from the river during low tide.

“The stench from the river is unbearable here. Though the air-conditioning in the room generally keeps it out, during some parts of the day it gets really bad. That is why the MMRDA provided us with air purifiers,” says an MMRDA official on the condition of anonymity.

According to the officials, it is post 7pm when the winds change their direction that the stench is worst. While the city continues to reel under the unhealthy stench from the river, the officials get a temporary respite from it, thanks to the air purifiers.

“The stench is a sign that there is undigested material lying in the river. The root cause is the pollution in the water. Instead of treating that, they have chosen to spend public money in doing superficial things. The air purifiers will not be able to take care of the pathogens,” said Janak Daftari, an environment worker.

The MMRDA is responsible for the river’s upkeep from Mahim creek to Kurla, while the BMC looks after the remaining length till Goregaon. The MMRDA had set up a Mithi River Authority to take up the Mithi Odour Control Project. Despite taking up several initiatives like installing machines and diffusing poisonous gases to purify the water over the last decade the river’s situation has not improved much.