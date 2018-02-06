Vile Parle: 2 more held for ‘raping minor, blackmailing her with video’

Two more persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with a video, two days after the girl lodged a police complaint. On Monday, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man who were named as ‘rapists’ by the 15-year-old girl were arrested. They will be produced in court on Tuesday, the police said. On Sunday, six men had been arrested after the girl and her mother lodged a complaint. The student was sexually assaulted by a neighbour a year ago when she went went to his house for tuition classes.

The teacher, the police said, raped her during a study session. The girl confided in a friend, who the police said, colluded with the teacher and raped the her the next time she went there. The accused also a shot a video of the assault, which was circulated among other young men in the locality. He also used it to blackmail the girl, the police said. Over the course of a year, nine men raped the girl on different occasions and warned her against approaching the police. The assault came to light when the girl’s mother asked her she had been falling ill often. On the basis of her complaint, the police arrested six men on Sunday.

Laxman Chavan, senior inspector, Vile Parle police station, said the men were produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till February 12. “The teacher is among the two men arrested today (on Monday),” he said. The girl has been taken into the custody of the Child Welfare Committee and is staying at a shelter home for children, the police said.

