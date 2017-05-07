Viewing gallery: Latest ‘selfie point’ in Mumbai

The viewing gallery with CST in the background. Ganesh Shirsekar The viewing gallery with CST in the background. Ganesh Shirsekar

Shantanu’s main complaint is that he is short. “I’m six years old but I can’t take a selfie without the railing coming in the picture!” he rues. His father, Rajendr Poddar, helps him into his arms and both of them take a selfie with the brightly-lit CST in the backdrop.

Nestled cosily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, the newly-constructed viewing gallery gives visitors an unobstructed view of the UNESCO heritage structure.

It was built to facilitate people take selfies and pictures without having to stand on the street or obstruct traffic.

Inaugurated by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and Education Minister Vinod Tawde, on April 12, the gallery can accommodate 35 visitors at once.

It has already been christened “selfie point” by the local people. Tourists in the city now have a new spot to visit.

Vishal Kale (33) and Swamirao Shinde (68) who were visiting from Sholapur applauded the creation, saying: “We have been to this area many times in the past 20 years. This platform was certainly needed. Now, we can capture the moments we spent here!”

The view point has a glass facade all around it, along with a subway underneath. It reportedly cost the civic body Rs 79 lakh.

The stones for the structure have been ordered from Jaisalmer and they match the shade of the surrounding monuments.

The gallery lacks a dustbin but BMC employees wipe the glass and pick up trash everyday.

The gallery has become a popular spot with tourists and locals alike.

Akash Jadhav, a 20-year-old student, said: “It is very helpful to photographers. Earlier, we used to get pushed around by incoming crowds but now, we have a spot where we can peacefully capture the CST in all its glory.”

