Vidyavihar to Kalyan: First Bombardier plies on Central Railways

Motorman D V Singh Motorman D V Singh

WITH JUST a month to go before he retires from services, Central Railway motorman D V Singh (60) says he is privileged to have driven the first Bombardier-manufactured train on the suburban route from Vidyavihar to Kalyan station on Monday morning. “I feel lucky to have driven the local during my years of service. The train, fitted with better technology, is better than the other rakes that run now. It is smoother and fitted with better brakes. Being the first motorman of the Bombardier local will always be etched in my mind,” Singh said.

The Bombardier train, manufactured by the Canada-based company, has more legroom, better ventilation and better interiors. While CR was expected to receive the train in 2015, some technical issues with the rake delayed its inclusion in the system. Bombardier locals later ran on the Western Railway. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) delivered a new Bombardier train for the CR earlier this month. Officials had discouraged the train’s running on the CR as they feared that the overhead wires could get in its way. The new train has a lower pantograph.

Earlier this week, the CR got the go-ahead from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Central Circle, A K Jain, to operate the trains on the main line. The CRS has approved a maximum speed of 100 km an hour between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan, and 105 km an hour beyond Kalyan, said sources. On Monday, the CR decorated the train with flowers to mark its inaugural run. Commuters of the CR who had waited for long to experience travelling in the train appreciated the move.

“The Bombardier is a welcome change from the usual locals borrowed from the Western Railway. They are comfortable to travel in and are less noisy. More such rakes must be welcomed,” Vijay A, a commuter on the CR, said. “I was lucky to travel in the first Bombardier rake of the CR. We waited for long to travel in clean and fresh models of trains like these. There are many interesting features in the train that excite us,” said Pratik G, a commuter. Bhim Yadav, the guard who drove the first rake of the Bombardier, said: “Commuters celebrated the train. There was much excitement among them to see the local run in the system. It is a train of world class standards.”

Senior officials of the CR claimed the train has better energy conservation technology. “It is efficient in its performance. Unfortunately, the Bombardier trains can’t be used to their full capacity on the harbour line as the maximum permissible speed there is lower,” said a senior railway official. Railway officials said the CR would get 24 Bombardier trains by the end of April 2018.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App