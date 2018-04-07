Video goes viral: Man ‘assaults, molests’ woman friend in moving train, arrested

THE Government Railway Police (GRP) Thursday arrested a man for allegedly molesting and assaulting a woman co-passenger in a moving local train. On Thursday night, the duo was travelling in a coach reserved for differently abled when an argument broke out and the accused allegedly started thrashing and groping the victim. A co-passenger filmed the incident, the video of which has now gone viral. In the video, accused Rafique Khan (32), a taxi driver, is seen hitting and molesting the 30-year-old woman inside the coach. Co-passengers and a constable travelling in the adjacent ladies’ coach are seen asking Khan not to assault the victim.

According to the GRP, Khan and the victim have known each other for last 15 years. On Thursday, Khan had planned to travel together in a train with the victim, who was on her way back home to Byculla from Karjat station. Officials added that Khan was drunk at the time of the incident.

“The victim was returning home and around 10.30 pm, she boarded a CSMT-bound train from Karjat after meeting her husband there. Khan boarded the same train from Dombivli station and sat next to her. When the victim demanded the money Khan owed her, an argument ensued and seconds later he started thrashing and assaulting the woman,” said a senior GRP official.

Officials said that Khan owed Rs 95,000 to the victim which she had lent him over the years. “A GRP constable who witnessed the incident took Khan into the custody when the train pulled over at Dadar station. He brought him to the Dadar GRP police station,” the official added.

Khan has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

