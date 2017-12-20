Sakinaka shop fire: Victims from Nepal buried, cremated, kin say didn’t have money to take the bodies home

Rajesh Saini, one of the deceased workers whose bodies were taken to home state UP in an ambulance (right) Tuesday. Rajesh Saini, one of the deceased workers whose bodies were taken to home state UP in an ambulance (right) Tuesday.

A day after Sakinaka’s Bhanu Farsan shop was gutted in a fire, Noor Mohammed’s friends wept as they laid his charred body to rest in the Raey Road cemetery. They could not take the body to his aging parents or newly wed wife waiting back home in Kapilavastu, over 1,700 km away, in Nepal. The cost of transporting the body home was unaffordable.

“We don’t have money. It will take days to reach his home by road. The body will start decomposing,” said Shahabuddin Khan, a distant uncle, who lives in Alibaug.

Mohammed (22) had married two months ago in Nepal. After spending a few days with his wife, he had returned to Mumbai last month to work at the Bhanu Farsan shop, where he helped make farsan for five years. He earned Rs 6,000 per month. On Monday, the fire killed 12 workers, mostly migrants, among them Mohammed and two others from his village, Rampal Kevat (19) and Shivnarayan Prajapati (19).

Mohammed’s body was identified on Tuesday. “He was the only earning member. If they weren’t poor, why would he move to India at the age of 17? What will his parents do now, sell their house or farm to earn a living?” Khan said, adding that shopowner Ramesh Bhanushali had allegedly not paid salary for the last several months and

demanded 13-14 hours of work per day.

On Tuesday, four bodies were taken in an ambulance for an over 22-hour journey to Uttar Pradesh. Nepal native Kevat’s body was cremated by his brother Ram Ashray Kevat in Mumbai. “He too had married a few months ago. We have a younger sister and brother who are in shock. My father left Nepal in the morning. He will reach tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Ram.

He added that they had travelled to Mumbai as teenagers for livelihood. Like them, deceased Ghulam Ali (22), who had married two years ago, was living in Mumbai since six years to earn for his family in UP. Shivprasad Yadav (38), from UP, earned Rs 8,000 and sent most savings to his family. All of them were found in the bathroom, perhaps taking refuge there to escape the fire in the godown.

On Tuesday, angry friends and family members of the deceased demanded compensation from shopowner Bhanushali, who has been sent to police custody till Friday. “We don’t want money for just ambulance to take the bodies back home. We want their pending salaries, a compensation for the families. These were young boys who were sole breadwinners,” said Ashok Tiwari, relative of deceased Mahesh Tiwari, who was cremated in Chembur.

Tiwari’s entire family, including children aged eight and six, lives in UP. His younger brother Akhilesh, who survived the fire, lit his funeral pyre on Tuesday. “We don’t have money. Why spend so much to give his parents only pain of seeing his face,” Ashok said.

Others, however, left the workers’ body in Rajawadi hospital’s morgue, unsure what to do. “We are waiting for our father. He will come tomorrow. I don’t have money to take my brother’s body back home in UP,” said Arjun Gupta, who lost his brother Ram Naresh Gupta.

As they attempted to identify bodies after autopsy, friends of Rajesh Shaini made multiple visits to the morgue, but returned perplexed, unsure if the charred body was of Rajesh. Finally, brother Suresh saw a tattoo, inscribed “R.S”, on the deceased’s hand and identified the body. “It will take almost a day to reach UP. We will have to sit opposite the burnt body. I don’t know if I can do it. Our family will not be able to recognise him,” Suresh said as he climbed into the ambulance.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App