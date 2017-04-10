Victim demands compensation: Woman lost legs due to security failure by Rlys, says Bombay HC

Pointing to the failure of the railways in providing security to passengers travelling at night, the Bombay High Court has directed it to take appropriate decision on granting ex-gratia compensation to a 33-year-old woman who lost both her legs in a rail accident. The victim, Sejal Sachin Ladola, was run over by a train that she was travelling in. On February 9, 2015, Ladola was travelling to Secunderabad for a wedding by Secunderabad-Rajkot Express. When the train stopped at Khandala around 3.45 am, a few people entered her compartment and fled with her purse. Ladola alighted from the train and chased the thieves, but could not get hold of them.

Meanwhile, the train started moving and when she tried to board it she lost her balance, fell down and was run over by the train. She lost both her legs.

After not receiving compensation from the railways, Ladola filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, stating no arrangements were made by railway authorities for protecting passengers during night journey and sought compensation.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A K Menon was hearing the petition. Ladola stated that negligence by the railways in protecting the passengers and their possessions led to this unfortunate mishap.

The CR, in its reply, raised a technical objection, saying compensation in such instances comes under the jurisdiction of the Railway Claims Tribunal.

The court said, “Knowing fully well that the petitioner will not get compensation under the Railways Act 1999, a technical stand has been taken that the petitioner can approach the Railway Claims Tribunal.” The court observed that none of the railway authorities, including the RPF and the CR, have denied the incident but have raised technical objections. An FIR has also been registered in the case.

“The basic issue is about the failure of the railways to provide security to the passengers travelling in a train which was to undertake a night journey,” the court held while directing the railways to take a decision on the compensation. “Railways will take appropriate decision on the question of granting ex-gratia compensation to the petitioner in the light of the peculiar facts of the case,” the court said.

The matter has been kept for April 17 when the railways is to decide on the compensation.

