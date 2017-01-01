Vishwa Hindu Parishad plan to help Hindus fight ‘marginalisation’

THE Vishwa Hindu Parishad has, while demanding a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), drawn up an elaborate plan to engage the Bajrang Dal in various activities to help Hindus defend themselves against “marginalisation” in various parts of the country.

The organisation adopted four resolutions at the three-day conclave of its Board of Trustees and Management Committee here on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, international joint general secretary of VHP Surendra Jain said, “We are of the opinion that UCC must be brought in to ensure justice to Muslim women as also as part of the Constitutional obligation on the part of the government to ensure unity, integrity, solidarity and religious harmony of the country…”

Jain further said, “Kashmiri politicians, including Farooq Adbullah, have forgotten ‘Kashmiriyat’. The Allahabad, Kerala and Madras High Courts have ruled in favour of reforming Muslim personal law and scrapping Shariat law. Islam, which is the only religion that has resisted reforms, is now witnessing protests from women demanding equal status. We fully support it,” Jain added.

Claiming that the Hindu community was forced to migrate, Jain said, “Hindus will now be parakrami not palayanwadi (escapists). We have set an elaborate programme for Bajrang Dal. They will organise maha aartis and Hanuman Chalisa programmes all over the country. Hindu youths will be trained in martial arts. Ramotsav will be organised all over the country from Gudipadwa to Ramnavami. These programmes will be held at 6,000 blocks, each having a congregation of about 500 people; 800 districts and 100 metropolitan cities will be covered with a participation of over five crore Hindus in all. The other resolution is to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary

of Guru Gobind Singh.”

Asked whether VHP chief Pravin Togadia’s comment about “insult to businessmen” and “farmers being driven to suicides” on Friday was directed at Modi government’s demonetisation move, Jain said, “He did not elaborate on it. This question may be directed to him.”