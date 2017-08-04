Veteran actor Dilip Kumar in ICU

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar suffered a kidney dysfunction (File Photo) Veteran actor Dilip Kumar suffered a kidney dysfunction (File Photo)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar suffered a kidney dysfunction Thursday in Lilavati hospital after doctors shifted him to the intensive care unit (ICU) under a team of specialist doctors to monitor his kidney, heart, and other medical parameters. “We are monitoring him. He was shifted to ICU on Wednesday. He does not require dialysis yet, but his kidney functions have worsened,” said Ajay Kumar Pande, vice-president at Lilavati hospital. According to a doctor, Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has remained by his side throughout his treatment and is taking care of him. He was admitted to Lilavati hospital, Bandra, on Wednesday.

