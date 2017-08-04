Latest News

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar in ICU

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar suffered a kidney dysfunction Thursday in Lilavati hospital after doctors shifted him to the intensive care unit (ICU) under a team of specialist doctors to monitor his kidney, heart, and other medical parameters.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:August 4, 2017 11:29 am
Dilip Kumar, Dilip Kumar illness, Dilip Kumar hospital, Dilip Kumar Lilavati hospital, Dilip Kumar ICU, Indian Express Veteran actor Dilip Kumar suffered a kidney dysfunction (File Photo)
Related News

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar suffered a kidney dysfunction Thursday in Lilavati hospital after doctors shifted him to the intensive care unit (ICU) under a team of specialist doctors to monitor his kidney, heart, and other medical parameters. “We are monitoring him. He was shifted to ICU on Wednesday. He does not require dialysis yet, but his kidney functions have worsened,” said Ajay Kumar Pande, vice-president at Lilavati hospital. According to a doctor, Kumar’s wife Saira Banu has remained by his side throughout his treatment and is taking care of him. He was admitted to Lilavati hospital, Bandra, on Wednesday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 04: Latest News