Versova Murder: Husband often threatened to kill her, says victim’s family

Suraj did not attempt to take away his infant son after the incident, said the police. Suraj did not attempt to take away his infant son after the incident, said the police.

THE MAN who allegedly murdered his wife with a hammer at her Versova residence Friday evening and then surrendered before the police had reportedly threatened to kill her on multiple occasions in the past, the victim’s family said. Suraj Sukumar Pujari (27) went to the house of estranged wife Preeti Pujari (24) in Sagar Kutir, a tenement colony in Seven Bungalows Friday and allegedly killed her by repeatedly hitting her on her head with a hammer, even as their one-and-a-half-year-old infant son slept.

“He threatened to kill my sister in January and had been threatening her since,” said 19-year-old Santosh Suri, Preeti’s brother. “We had even lodged a written complaint at the Versova police station in January after he threatened to kill her. He even threatened her in front of the police,” he added.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Suraj, who worked with a BPO firm, had been detained at the police station for a day based on the complaint but was later let off, according to Santosh, a college student. Suraj had been living with Preeti, her mother and brother at her residence but was asked to leave in November 2016 due to his aggressive behaviour. “Problems started almost a year ago. He started drinking a lot and began to doubt Preeti. He was always jealous and never gave time to her,” said Santosh.

Suraj started living with his parents after Preeti’s family asked him to move out. “He would come to our house and threaten her when she was alone,” said Santosh. According to the victim’s family, Suraj kept asking Preeti to come and live with him. “My daughter was scared that he would hit her if she went back to him. He had threatened to kill her many times. Suraj accused me of not letting Preeti to go back to him,” said Sushma Suri, the victim’s mother who works as a domestic help.

Preeti gave tuitions to children from the locality and was studying for a bank job. Neither Santosh nor Sushma was at home when Preeti was killed. According to neighbours, Suraj was seen entering the house. “He hit her on her head and kept on beating her. When neighbours heard the commotion, they came in and tried to stop him. He threatened them away and proceeded to hit her again,” said Santosh.

Suraj did not attempt to take away his infant son after the incident, said the police.