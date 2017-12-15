Versova-Ghatkopar corridor: Mumbai Metro launches safety app for commuters

In the last two months, three incidents of sexual harassment of women were reported in the Mumbai Metro and they had to wait to reach their destinations to report them. Now, women taking the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro will not only be able to report such incidents immediately but also receive help through the Mumbai Metro’s security app, “Metro SecuCare”. On Thursday, Mumbai Metro One became the first in the country to provide such an app to its commuters.

“Through the app, we can ensure prompt action at the time of an emergency and it will also help prevent any misbehaviour in the Metro corridor,” said Abhay Kumar Mishra, CEO, Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL).

Developed by Eyewatch Technologies Pvt Ltd, the app allows a commuter to send out an alert to the Central Security Control Room at D N Nagar and shoot a one-minute video. The “geo-synchronised” application sends the exact location of the commuter to the control room from where a response team can be sent within five minutes. The commuter will also receive a call from the control room to confirm the location. While the primary aim of the app is to provide safety to women, it will also ensure help is provided to anybody in case of emergency.

“The idea is to digitally empower our commuters to seek aid. It will be a great aid for senior citizens or patients who can call for help in case of an emergency through the app. The focus is not just to provide security but also to give a sense of care to our commuters,” said an MMOPL official working on the security.

Due to the location features, the app can be used only within the metro corridor and 20 m around it. The video recorded through the app can also be used as evidence during investigation.

Sweta Nair, a commuter who had faced harassment while commuting and had a hard time reporting the incident, said: “From a woman’s perspective, it is a great initiative by the metro. But we will have to see how they take action. When I reported it on Twitter, I got a quick response. This should be quicker. After the incident, I think twice before taking the metro.”

