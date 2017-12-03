Versova beach clean-up resumes

The clean-up is in its 111th week. Amit Chakravarty The clean-up is in its 111th week. Amit Chakravarty

After suspending his beach clean-up initiative at Versova on November 19, Afroz Shah resumed it on Saturday. Around 2,000 students, volunteers and residents joined him while a small team of police force kept watch.

“The clean-up went well today with everybody doing their bit. The BMC was cooperative and the machinery reached on time. Apart from patrolling the area, the police also pitched in to do their bit to clean the beach,” said Shah.

In the 111th week, Shah and his team conducted an awareness campaign with students and the coastal community to ensure marine litter is dealt with at the source.

“Week 111. Sheer joy of seeing the enthusiasm of students, elected representatives, Citizens, Kids to bond and connect with nature / ocean is infectious. Once we bond with nature and have sense of belonging, Mindset changes take place. The cleanup works on changing mindset,” Shah tweeted on Saturday.

Shah had suspended the campaign after the 109th week after collecting 9 million kg of plastic from the Versova beach, alleging that goons were abusing and heckling the volunteers and the BMC was not clearing the garbage collected by the volunteers.

Following his complaint, the BMC cleared the garbage last week and Shah resumed his campaign.

