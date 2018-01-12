Versova-Bandra Sea Link: MSRDC awards contract of Rs 109 crore to Louis Berger

The scope of work will include peer review of a previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR). (File) The scope of work will include peer review of a previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR). (File)

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) awarded a contract of Rs 109 crore to Louis Berger to provide project management services for the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL).

The scope of work will include peer review of a previously-compiled techno-economic feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR), compilation of tender documents for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project, as well as management of the bid process.

The last phase of work will involve project and construction management services during the construction and defects liability periods, including review of the selected EPC contractor’s engineering designs.

