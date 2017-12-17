Vedas repository of our culture, tradition: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File) Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Saturday received the Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award for public leadership at the Sri Kanchi Mahaswami Festival hosted by the South Indian Education Society (SIES). Mukherjee delivered his acceptance speech through a recorded video address.

Referring to the Vedas as a source of spiritual sustenance in India, he said, “The greatest contribution of Mahaswami of Kanchi was the preservation of our Vedas, the repository of our culture, tradition, and knowledge. Mahaswami resuscitated the Vedas and ensured they are safeguarded in their permanence through a network of institutions. The Vedas represent the quintessence of truth. If the Vedas decay or become a sealed room, India dies and the world which has drawn spiritual sustenance from India through the ages will degenerate into a colossal jungle.”

Stating the importance of fulfilling one’s duty, he added: “I’ve refrained from pride and success of my endeavors in my long public life. I always believe it is my duty to do the accounted task with sincerity of heart.”

Emphasising the significance of Indian literature, the recipient of the International Award for Promoting Indian Culture, renowned Indologist Dr David Dean Shulman, said, “There are many Israeli students who want to study the Indian languages like Sanskrit, Tamil, and Telugu. We see two ancient civilizations in living connection.”

General Vishwa Nath Sharma, who has served 40 years in the armed forces as Lieutenant Colonel, Major General, and Lieutenant General, was also felicitated with an award for Community Service. Speaking on the influence of the Mahabharata on a military soldier, the retired General said: “India is the only country in the world that has spiritual leadership.”

Other awardees included professor Baldev Raj, who received the Science and Technology Award, and Swami Omkarananda, who was given the Pravachana Kartha Award for his social activities driven by the principles of Vedanta.

