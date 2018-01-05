Vasant Davkhare, NCP leader, passes away at 68

NCP leader Vasant Davkhare. NCP leader Vasant Davkhare.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vasant Davkhare (68) passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. The leader who was ailing for a while was undergoing treatment in Bombay Hospital. He was former deputy chairman of the Maharashtra Legislature Council and NCP’s face in Thane district of Maharashtra for the last two decades.

Making a humble beginning from being a corporator in Thane Municipal Corporation, Davkhare made his mark in the state politics in legislature council. His shared excellent personal rapport with leaders across party lines.

In 1986, Davkhare became the corporator of Thane Municipal Corporation. A year later in 1987, he was elected mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

From city corporation he moved on to become the member of the state legislature council (MLC) representing Thane local self body from the Congress in early 1992. He was appointed to the state legislature council for five successive terms. In 1999, he also moved to NCP following decision of Sharad Pawar to part ways with Congress and form the NCP.

The five time MLC, Davkhare faced a major political defeat in 2016. Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Phatak defeated Davkhare in the state legislative council elections at Thane.

In the past, he shared excellent equations with Shiv Sena too. In 2010, Shiv Sena candidate Ramesh Jadhav withdrew from the race to facilitate Davkhare’s election to legislative council unopposed. Davkhare’s son Niranjan (Davkhare) is the member of the state legislature council (MLC).

According to NCP spokesperson, the last rites will take place on Friday at 3 pm in Thane.

Political leaders across party lines offered their condolences including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

