Vasai-Nallasopara: Two held for ‘burglaries’

The Palghar crime branch on Monday arrested two men who were allegedly involved in six cases of burglaries in Vasai-Nallasopara belt in the past few months.

Due to the rise in the number of cases of burglaries in the summer, when a lot of residents are away on vacations, the Palghar police had asked the crime branch to keep an eye out for history-sheeters involved in such cases. The arrested duo was involved in a break-in case registered at Tulinj police station. The crime branch has found that they were involved in five other cases.

An officer said they were investigating the incident that happened in October last year. The accused entered the Nallasopara residence of one Vijay Dabholkar (46) and fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.8 lakh. The case remained unsolved and later, there was another spate of break-ins in the Nallasopara-Vasai belt.

The police narrowed down on Azeem Shaikh and Karan Singh while probing the case. During questioning, the duo confessed that they were involved in the break-in at Dabholkar’s home. “They also revealed that they were involved in five other cases of break-in registered in the past few months. Once we recover the property, we will hand them over to the concerned police station where FIRs have been registered against them,” an officer said.

