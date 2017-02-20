Vanashakti cites RTI replies in affidavit: Aarey Colony is forestland, NGO tells green tribunal

Various NGOs, including Vanashakti, have been protesting against the proposed cutting of trees in Aarey for Metro

rail projects. Various NGOs, including Vanashakti, have been protesting against the proposed cutting of trees in Aarey for Metrorail projects.

NGO VANASHAKTI, in its affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal, has stated that the Aarey Colony land, owned by the Maharashtra government’s Forest Division, is part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and thus qualifies as forestland. In an affidavit filed in February 2016, the forest department had said that Aarey Colony was not a forest.

Documents procured through a series of applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by Vanashakti reveal that the 2076.073 hectares of revenue land of Aarey Milk Scheme was transferred to the Forest Division in 1969 to be included in the national park. Later, in July 1980, 575 hectares of the total area was excluded as a ‘recreational zone’ of the park, while the remaining 1501.073 hectares continued to be a part of the park.

In October 1980, it was further proposed by the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited that the recreational zone be declared a reserve forest or a protected forest. However, this was never done and the status of these 575 hectares is currently not clear. According to the NGO’s affidavit, these historical facts prove that Aarey is a forestland.

“It is submitted that large tracts of land from Aarey Colony have been transferred to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park at the time of expansion of the National Park and thereby, this area falls under the definition of a forest or forest-like area as it boasts of the characteristics common to a National Park,” states the affidavit.

Further, it mentions the Supreme Court ruling of 1996 directing state governments to constitute an expert committee to identify forest areas in the state. However, the Maharashtra government failed to produce records pertaining to Aarey Colony, leading it to not being declared a forestland and consequently inviting all non-forest activities to the area.

Vanashakti and members of the Aarey Conservation Group have the challenged MMRDA’s proposals to allow Metro Rail activities in Aarey Colony. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) had sought 33 hectares of land in Aarey for a car depot.

A public notice was issued in December last year for the change in land use from “No Development Zone” to “Metro Car Depot Workshop, allied facilities and Commercial (C1) Zone”. Later, it was revealed that the MMRDA had plans to construct a Metro Bhavan and an operating centre too for all the city Metro lines at Aarey, besides a temporary labour camp for Metro 7.