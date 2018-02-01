US national among 10 robbed in December; 2 bikers held

Two persons from Nalasopara were arrested for robbing 10 persons at Worli in December 2017. (Representational photo) Two persons from Nalasopara were arrested for robbing 10 persons at Worli in December 2017. (Representational photo)

Two persons from Nalasopara were arrested for robbing 10 persons, including a 52-year-old US national outside Hard Rock Cafe, at Worli in December 2017. Police sources said the arrests were made after the US consulate approached high level officers of the Mumbai police.

According to the police officials, the complainant Smith William, a professional photographer from US, had been in Mumbai for the last six weeks. The complainant in his statement to police said he stayed in Bandra and on December 14, visited Hard Rock Cafe to watch a live band.

An officer from NM Joshi Marg police station said, “William booked an App-based cab after the performance and while he was waiting outside, the duo came and snatched his phone and fled from the spot. The complainant approached the police station and registered a case against two unknown bikers.”

Senior police inspector Ahmad Pathan from NM Joshi police station confirmed the arrests and said, “The two targeted several people the same night. We are investigating the case. The two were arrested on Tuesday from Nalasopara and they have been identified as Danish Afzal Shaikh and Deepak Rajkumar Rajput.”

An officer said, “The duo committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. The two consumed alcohol in a bar at central Mumbai following which they started snatching mobiles from Worli and they went on till Kalachowkie.”

During the investigation, police learnt that the two initially targeted people in Worli and later robbed hotel management student Tushar Jaiswal at midnight, after which they snatched a mobile phone from software engineer Arjit Nandi, near Pheonix Mall, where he had gone to watch a movie.

The two accused have been booked under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two were produced in Bhoiwada court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App