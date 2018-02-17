US mayors advocate compassion to combat violence

In their first visit to Mumbai to strengthen the Strong City Network (SCN), Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and Anaheim mayor from California, Tom Tait, said that India, like United States of America, “suffers from extremism” and requires compassion to be able to fight extreme violence in the form of religious differences and terrorism. On Thursday, the two mayors visited the Mahim Dargah followed by a meeting with local religious heads from different communities. They also met Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Director General of Police Satish Mathur.

On Friday, they interacted with Mumbai University’s vice chancellor. “We had a discussion with police on how to puncture the ideology of youngsters that attracts them towards extreme groups such as the Islamic State. The police need to build trust with people,” said Tait, who has been mayor of Anaheim since 2010, promoting it as “City of Kindness”. Students of the Anaheim Union School District have pledged to do one million acts of kindness under his initiative.

Like Louisville and Anaheim, Mumbai is member of SCN, a global network of 125 countries to fight extreme violence. In their 10-day visit to India the two mayors will visit Delhi and later Dharamshala to meet the Dalai Lama. Louisville mayor from Kentucky, Fischer, said that India has a diverse background and can start creating job opportunities to plug unemployment and improve its economic status just like Louisville did to reduce unemployment rates.

“We see that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on economic development, but sometimes falls back on Hindu nationalism. Every country has its issues. In US, we are currently facing the issue of cities and rural areas. Cities are more diverse and rural areas are struggling to adapt to fast changes,” he said.

In their meeting with the Mumbai mayor, they discussed ways through which citizens could be roped in for acts of compassion. “We challenged him to an initiative of give-n-take in schools, which we will soon start in Louisville,” Fischer said.

According to Rebecca Skellet, SCN manager, Kolkata is slated to become a member of the global SCN, becoming the second city after Mumbai to do so from India.

