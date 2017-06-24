US govt seeks custody of call centre scam ‘mastermind’

Several accused have been charged in the US in connection with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) scam, in which fraudulent calls were made from Indian call centres to dupe US nationals. Several accused have been charged in the US in connection with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) scam, in which fraudulent calls were made from Indian call centres to dupe US nationals.

More than two months after Thane Police arrested Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, the alleged mastermind of the Thane call centre scam, US police officials are learnt to have approached the Indian government seeking his extradition to the US.

Several accused have been charged in the US in connection with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) scam, in which fraudulent calls were made from Indian call centres to dupe US nationals. Both India and US had been looking for Thakkar before his arrest by Indian authorities from Mumbai international airport on April 7 after he landed from Dubai, where he was allegedly hiding since the scam came to light in October last year.

A senior officer from Thane Police said, “The US authorities have approached the Indian government seeking the extradition of Thakkar. While the request has not reached us formally, we have been informed of the request made before the Indian government.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App