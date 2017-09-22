US consulate in Mumbai hosts award ceremony for mariners

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, on Thursday hosted an award ceremony recognising 27 Indian shipping companies that participated in the US Coast Guard’s (USCG) voluntary Automated Mutual-assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) programme. Additional Director General, Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), was as the chief guest at the event.

The AMVER is a USCG-managed search and rescue programme in which merchant ships make themselves available for maritime emergency response on a volunteer basis without regard to nationality with the end objective that no call for help should go unanswered. Established by the US Coast Guard in 1958, next year the programme will mark its 60 years of providing assistance to those in distress on the high seas.

The US Consulate General Mumbai’s Deputy Principal Officer, Jennifer Larson, said: “AMVER’s success in protecting lives and property at sea stems from international cooperation between ships, companies, communication service providers, governments, and search-and-rescue authorities. It’s a great example of US-India dosti and collaboration that saves lives and improves efficiencies for everyone.” In his remarks, ADG Natarajan said: “AMVER is an excellent example of mutual assistance and partnership. Instead of relying solely on specialised rescue operations provided by governments or official organisations, this initiative provides an excellent opportunity for mutual cooperation on seas. AMVER has proven to be an enduring example of international public-private partnership.”

More than 140 nations currently participate in AMVER, providing a global safety network for mariners, comprising more than 7,500 ships available to carry out search and rescue services. In 2016, AMVER mobilised 143 ships to provide assistance or help locate those in need, helping save 238 lives and assisting 32 ships.

