Urgent need to upgrade infrastructure, appoint teachers at ashramshalas: MSHRC

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has observed that there is an urgent need for infrastructure upgradation and appointment of teachers after it analysed a detailed report from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to assess the living condition of children studying in Maharashtra’s ashramshalas.

In the latest hearing last week, TISS submitted a study covering 1,076 schools, of which, 48.6 per cent (523) were government-run ashramshalas and remaining were aided schools in Nashik, Thane, Amravati and Nagpur. In all, 5.61 lakh students were surveyed in 2014-15 academic year. The report found that 4,445 posts were vacant in ashramshalas, of which, maximum were in government sector at 3,469 posts.

“It is to be noted that more than half of the sanctioned posts of women warden are vacant and it is high in aided schools. The safety and security of girls in ashram schools is of grave concern,” the report said. According to Maharashtra Ashram School Sanghita, each school must have two hectares of land. The report found 52.2 per cent ashramshalas fell short of two-hectare land for premises.

As per the report, additional infrastructure and facilities remain a major concern. At least 462 schools (49.9 per cent) were found to have no fan or light in their classrooms, and another 390 schools had no fan or light for boys’ hostel.

In 55.9 per cent of schools, there is no separate bedding provided to each student. The issue was higher in aided schools (385) than government schools (216).

“Based on TISS report, we have advised state government to hold meetings of various departments,” said M A Sayeed, member of MSHRC.

In its report, TISS has recommended that tribal department must coordinate with health, education, water supply and sanitation, forest and revenue, food and civil supplies, and public works department along with Maharashtra State Electricity Board to implement schemes.

The report found a significant lapse in sanitation and health facilities. It found that only 29.1 per cent of aided and 20.8 per cent of government ashramshalas had ‘clean drainage system’. In total, 51.6 per cent of surveyed schools had provision of just one bathroom for 50 students, including boys and girls. In addition, 182 schools had no bathroom or defunct bathrooms for girls. “In such situation, students have to go to river or tubewell for bath,” the study said.

In its recommendations, TISS also said that a structural audit of ashramshalas must be conducted every three years and warning must be issued to schools categorised as grade C and D. In the study, 159 schools were graded ‘C’ and 14 as ‘D’, based on infrastructure set up.

