Uranium Seizure: Detained for questioning, two men placed under arrest

THE THANE police Saturday arrested the two men who had allegedly tried to sell over 8 kg depleted uranium (DU) earlier this month. While the duo had been detained and questioned last week, it was only after a detailed report from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) confirmed that it was depleted uranium that an FIR was registered. Kishore Prajapati and Saifullah Khan have been booked under sections of the Atomic Energy Act (1962), under which it is an offence to possess uranium without valid permission.

An officer said the report for the samples that had been sent to BARC said tests showed “all samples are radioactive”. “It is depleted uranium,” he said quoting the report. “Based on this report, on a complaint given by an official from the Department of Atomic Energy, an FIR has been registered at the Kasarwadavli police station and the duo have been placed under formal arrest,” said the officer.

So far, the police believe Prajapati is the main accused who had access to the uranium, while Khan had been scouting for people to sell it to in the black market.

Prajapati has claimed that as part of his work of ship breaking and selling off the spare parts, he came to know about scrap from an Air India plane at least a decade ago. He later found that the scrap had DU which, given its high density, is used as a counterweight in some aeroplanes. Knowing that it would fetch a high value in the black market, Prajapati had it tested by a private laboratory and confirmed it to be DU.

He went looking for buyers and wanted to sell it at Rs 3 crore per kg when the Thane police detained him. An officer said they were trying to verify the claims made by Prajapati.