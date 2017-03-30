Uproar over Panvel Municipal Commissioner’s transfer: ‘Reinstate Shinde as civic body chief’

FOLLOWING THE abrupt transfer of Panvel Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde, activists and local politicians have launched a protest demanding his reinstatement as chief of the Panvel Municipal Corporation. The protesting activists have also threatened to move court against the state government’s decision.

A protest march was organised Monday from Shivaji Chowk to the tehsil office in Panvel. The protest was led by Panvel Municipal Corporation Sangharsh Samiti (PMCSS) and political leaders from various parties, including Balaram Patil, Legislative Council member belonging to the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), NCP’s Panvel city president Sunil Gharat, along with leaders from MNS and AIMIM.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde is the brother of state minister Ram Shinde.

“It is an injustice on an honest officer like Shinde. Is being the brother of a minister a crime? The state government seems to have acted in haste transferring him after receiving request from the state election commission. It should have stood behind him as the elections are not yet announced. We want to know under which rules the transfer was done,” said Shantilal Kadu of PMCSS.

Kadu further said they were planning to move court. “We want him to be reinstated and our protests will continue till it happens. After serving a legal notice, we will move court,” Kadu said, adding various development works had taken place in just five months after Shinde took charge as the civic chief.

Sources said Shinde, an Indian Revenue Service officer from the 2007 batch, had undertaken activities for the removal and rehabilitation of hawkers, and demolition of illegal structures.

Patil, legislative member of PWP, said a section of illegal hawkers was upset with Shinde’s action. “He was working in the interest of the city, which we haven’t in past ten years… Our party will continue to support him,” said Patil, who took part in the protest.

However, BJP leaders claimed that Shinde’s transfer was made after Opposition parties complained about Shinde to the State Election Commission (SEC). “The Opposition parties alleged that he may influence the polls given that his relative is a minister. So, the SEC seems to have requested on their complaint to the government about the transfer.

We always felt the city needs officer like him. We support him. He used to work all seven days,” said Prashant

Thakur, local BJP legislator, adding it appeared he could be brought back after the polls.

Meanwhile, an online petition has also been launched in Shinde’s support seeking his reinstatement as the civic chief of satellite town.

Have a comment or suggestion for Notes From The Suburbs?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd