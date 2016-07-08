Uproar in BMC over potholes

EVEN as BMC officials expressed shock at the arrest of two senior engineers in the roads scam, the elected representatives of the corporation on Thursday heatedly debated the rising number of potholes in the city and the poor condition of roads.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta said measures were being taken to ensure potholes are filled properly. “Assistant municipal commissioners of all wards have been instructed to monitor the work. After October 1, work on 1,000 roads will commence and we will ensure that it is of good quality. The contractors implicated in the inquiry have been issued show cause notices and the case is in the High Court,” he said.

Corporators, however, were not happy.

Sandeep Deshpande, MNS corporator, said material used for filling of potholes was of questionable quality. “In G South ward in Dadar, the work to fill potholes is under process using the Asphalt Macadam produced in an Asphalt plant in Worli. Despite filling, the tar comes off with just a little rainfall. The Worli plant should be directed to give a sealed sample of their material. A ward-level standard operating procedure to fill potholes should be prepared,” he said.

Congress corporator and leader of opposition Pravin Chheda slammed the Shiv Sena and BJP for awarding works to tainted contractors. “The HC had to stay the contracts. Despite spending crores of rupees, the potholes are increasing. The chairman of the standing committee as well as the other Sena and BJP corporators have to be held responsible for this and should resign,” Chheda said.

