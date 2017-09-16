UP seeks Maharashtra’s help to improve health sector

UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh (left) and his state counterpart Deepak Sawant at Mantralaya. (Express Photo by Santosh Parab) UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh (left) and his state counterpart Deepak Sawant at Mantralaya. (Express Photo by Santosh Parab)

UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who was under fire for the deaths of children in a Gorakhpur hospital due to oxygen shortage, on Friday held a meeting with Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Deepak Sawant at the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

At the meeting, schemes to tackle infant mortality rate were discussed. Various measures taken by the Maharashtra government were presented to the UP health minister during the meeting.

Sawant said: “UP and Maharashtra discussed measures to improve the overall healthcare sector. We would work to have a common mechanism to improve the quality of the health sector.”

The UP minister said: “Telemedicine, motorbike ambulances and special newborn care unit (SNCU) etc, implemented in Maharashtra would be replicated in UP with cooperation of the Maharashtra government.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App