UP MLA’s secretary held for cheating Mumbai policeman

Several months after being booked for cheating a policeman with the promise of acquiring a home in Mumbai, the secretary of a Samajwadi Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the police. The Juhu police arrested Anju Almedia on August 2 after assistant police inspector Suryakant Salvi registered a case of cheating and forgery against the MLA and Almedia in February.

The police said that the duo had duped Salvi by making him purchase a room in a slum in Chakala, Andheri East for Rs 23 lakh, claiming that it would be redeveloped by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. According to the police, the duo posed as builders contracted to convert the slums into an apartment building and gave Salvi forged documents of the sale.

However, after taking the money from Salvi, the duo allegedly stopped communicating with Salvi, leaving him in the dark about his investment. The police said that Almedia has been remanded to police custody until August 8. The MLA is yet to be arrested.

