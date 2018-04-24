Unsolved crimes: Cops yet to track down accused who dumped day-old girl in November

Suspecting that it was a case of the accused wanting to get rid of unwanted pregnancy, police also checked with nearby hospitals to find if any woman who was due for delivery had not turned up. This too did not provide any leads. (Representational Image) Suspecting that it was a case of the accused wanting to get rid of unwanted pregnancy, police also checked with nearby hospitals to find if any woman who was due for delivery had not turned up. This too did not provide any leads. (Representational Image)

IT HAS been nearly five months that the body of a day-old girl child was found with a piece of cloth stuffed in her mouth in south Mumbai. After scanning through the footage of all CCTV cameras installed near the spot, interrogating over 40 people and tracing the manufacturer of the plastic bag, in which the body was found, police are yet to track down the accused.

The body of the infant was found in a garbage bin at Ballard Pier on November 26 by a sweeper who went to dump garbage. The body was sent to St George Hospital and the local Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police station was informed.

Police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons after the hospital report stated that the girl was a day old and had been choked to death using the piece of cloth found in her mouth. Following this, the local police, along with the crime branch, started investigating the matter.

An officer linked to the probe said they began with scanning the footage of CCTV cameras around the spot. “Nearly 40 people were seen going past that area. They were called in for questioning. However, nothing much came out of it,” the officer said.

Suspecting that it was a case of the accused wanting to get rid of unwanted pregnancy, police also checked with nearby hospitals to find if any woman who was due for delivery had not turned up. This too did not provide any leads.

The police then tried to track down the manufacturer of the bag They, however, were unsuccessful in locating the shop.

“If we find a suspect, we can confirm it by checking it with the DNA of the girl that is with the FSL,” an officer said. Senior Inspector of MRA Marg police station, Sukhlal Varpe, said: “We have also scanned several vehicles that had then passed through the area and checked in the slums of Colaba-Cuffe Parade areas… we hope to solve the case soon.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App