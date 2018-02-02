Union Budget 2018: Rs 51,000 cr for Mumbai’s suburban railway

Union Budget 2018: The funding would be used to lay double-line tracks and for an elevated corridor in the city. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar/File) Union Budget 2018: The funding would be used to lay double-line tracks and for an elevated corridor in the city. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar/File)

MUMBAI’S suburban railway is set for a major revamp on the back of the Union Budget’s promised allocation of Rs 51,000 crore for the network in the financial capital. The funding would be used to lay double-line tracks and for an elevated corridor in the city.

While presenting his budget estimates for 2018-19, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “Mumbai’s transport system, the lifeline of the city, is being expanded and augmented to add 90 km of double-line tracks at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. One hundred and fifty km of additional suburban network is being planned at a cost of over Rs 40,000 crore, including elevated corridors on some sections.”

Officials are hopeful that projects under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (III A), which include a Rs 12,331-crore elevated corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel on the harbour line of Central Railway and a Rs 7,072 crore suburban corridor between Panvel and Virar, among other projects could receive a jump-start. The total cost of projects under MUTP-III A is Rs 49,524 crore.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had submitted a list of 13 projects under MUTP-III A. “In Budget 2016-17, we had received Rs 11,000 crore for projects under MUTP-III. We had also received a token allotment for CSMT-Panvel corridor of Rs 10 lakh in the last budget. We are hopeful of receiving the complete stated amount for various projects under MUTP-III A,” said MRVC spokesperson Sanjay Singh.

The budget also promises escalators at all stations with a footfall of 25,000 and above. Besides, trains and stations will have wi-fi and CCTVs to enhance security.

“The budget is promising as it lays emphasis on adding track lines in Mumbai. We are hopeful that pending railway projects will be completed sooner,” said Subhash Gupta, member of Rail Yatri Sangh.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App