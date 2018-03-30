Unfair trade practice charge against matrimonial website

THE CONSUMER Disputes Redressal Forum of the Mumbai suburban district held a matrimonial website responsible for adopting unfair trade practices for seeking additional membership fees from its customer. The complainant had submitted that while he had signed up for membership to remain valid “till the marriage takes place”, the website sought additional fees from him after a year.

The forum decided the complaint on Wednesday in an ex-parte decision as the website did not make any submissions before it. According to the complainant, he is a retired Indian Air Force officer and a resident of Mumbai, who wanted to look for a partner for his daughter.

He was informed about the matrimonial website, operating out of Chennai, but with its branch in Mumbai, offering suitable matches for those in the Indian defence services. He submitted to the forum that he had therefore enrolled as a member on the website to find a groom for his daughter and chose a membership scheme to remain valid till

the marriage.

He submitted proof of having paid Rs 8,999 as membership fees. Over a year later, however, he began receiving messages for renewal of the scheme by paying additional fees. He told the forum that when he contacted the website seeking clarification, he did not receive any response due to which he approached the forum. The forum ruled that the complainant had proved that membership fees were paid. He also showed communication between the website and him where the representatives had expressed regret at the inconvenience caused.

The forum ruled that there was no reason offered by the website for suddenly seeking additional fees when the membership terms clearly stated that it was to last till the marriage takes place. It said this proved that the website had indulged in unfair trade practices. “The opponent (website) is directed to continue services till the marriage of the complainant’s daughter. Proper information on prospective partners should be provided to the complainant. The complainant should be paid Rs 3,000 towards cost till April 30, 2018,” the forum said.

