Underground metro: Experts say cave-ins not ruled out for Mumbai, MMRC dismisses fear

With Chennai witnessing a spate of road cave-ins, with the most recent on Saturday, experts have raised doubts and fear over the safety of constructing underground tunnels. Several experts have suggested that the cave-ins were a result of tunneling activity in the city for the underground metro. This has raised worries for Mumbai too, where tunneling activity will be conducted in a few months for the construction of Metro 3.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), however, has dismissed these fears saying that cave-ins were not possible due to the composition of Mumbai rocks.

“When we tunnel underground, the surrounding area is susceptible to cave in. The groundwater level in any coastal city is very high and this makes the risk of cave-ins even higher. Even tunneling for sewer lines causes the ground to collapse, but it could be much worse with the metro, as the tunnels are wider,” said K V Dinesh, a Bengaluru-based engineer who has worked on an irrigation tunnel project in Sri Lanka.

“With the Metro line going under buildings, there is a huge risk to life as well. High class geological investigations need to be conducted to avoid any eventuality,” he added.

While dismissing worries over tunneling, another geotechnical engineer from Mumbai, Shahruk Bagli, raised other issues. “The tunnels for Metro 3 will be going through basaltic rock, which are hard in nature, so there should be no chances of cave-ins. However, if they are going to be drawing out groundwater from the tunnel there are chances of endangering the structures of the nearby buildings. But if work is done with due diligence and with right precautions, there should not be a problem,” he said.

He further added the cut and cover method, which will be used for construction of stations could be a concern. “Nowadays contractors do not compact the cover and just fill it up. This can later result in cave-ins,” he said.

“The geology in Mumbai is very different from that of Chennai. Unlike Chennai’s silt and black cotton soil, Mumbai has basalt rock and gravel underground. Also our sea is not sand and clay, but rocky in nature. So even in areas where we are going close to sea, like in Cuffe Parade, there is no risk,” said a senior MMRC official.

Agreeing with the MMRC official, Ashish Juneja, an IIT Bombay professor, said, “The chances of Chennai incident being repeated in Mumbai is remote because most of the tunnel excavation in Mumbai will be through hard rock. Rock is the safest natural material on this planet. Therefore, knowing we are in safe hands, Mumbaikars can sleep well. If proper construction procedure is followed and ground monitoring tools are in place then the deformation at the surface will be less than 1 per cent of the volume of the tunnel.”

While Chennai has seen seven incidents of road cave-ins in the last two years, Mumbai is no stranger to them. There have been frequent cave-ins on Peddar Road owing to leakage in century-old drains running below the road. A few years back, a small portion of the arterial Zakaria Bunder Road between Cotton Green and Sewri stations had also collapsed. Similar incidents have been reported from Ghatkopar, Marine Drive, Colaba and many other places in the city.

Zoru Bhatena, a Mumbai-resident lost his friend in a slab collapse incident during the construction of the Metro 1 line. He said, “During the construction of any infrastructure project there are accidents. Metro 3 will be going underground and it is an unknown territory down there. We will only know about the dangers of project after work begins.”

Tunnelling for the Metro 3 will begin in October and will be conducted across the 33.5-km length from Colaba to SEEPZ in seven packages. The underground Metro that will begin at the Cuffe Parade station, less than 500 m from the sea, will also go under the Mithi River between the BKC and Dharavi stations.

