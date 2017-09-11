Underground Metro 2B: SV Road residents to approach Bombay High Court

The residents also plan to organise a demonstration in South Mumbai on September 20. Meanwhile, they will also conduct signature campaigns in different parts of the city. The residents also plan to organise a demonstration in South Mumbai on September 20. Meanwhile, they will also conduct signature campaigns in different parts of the city.

Residents of SV Road from Andheri to Bandra will file a writ petition in the Bombay High Court requesting that the Metro 2B route be constructed underground. At a public meeting on Sunday, residents also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “think of development that will not ruin lives of citizens”.

Addressing the gathering of residents, activist Ashoke Pandit announced their plans for pushing their demands to the next level. “Through different media like social, digital, electronic and print, we will create a campaign and in 15 days, Mumbai will only be talking about an underground metro,” he said.

The residents also plan to organise a demonstration in South Mumbai on September 20. Meanwhile, they will also conduct signature campaigns in different parts of the city.

“The city is ours and we will make it run the way we want to make it run, not the way politicians who do not belong to Mumbai want to run it,” said Pandit at the gathering.

Residents have been actively protesting the construction of an elevated Metro 2B, a route running from DN Nagar to Mandala in the eastern suburbs.

According to Jaffer Jhaveri, an architect, constructing an elevated line on SV Road would be counter-productive owing to traffic bottlenecks every 1 km where stations are situated.

“We have seen it with the Metro One that the area below the metro tends to become a hotspot for hawkers and ultimately leads to more chaos. It will also block ventilation and light to houses on both sides of the Metro,” he said.

Making a call for a “United Underground Metro”, architect PK Das said, “Constructing a metro underground will leave scope for further expansion.”

Meanwhile, activist Hansel D’Souza, a member of the Juhu Citizens’ Welfare Group, said, “The metro is not a gift from the government to the citizens. They are building it with our money. So we have the right to demand the right infrastructure. It is our right to reach home and our workplaces.”

The 23.5-km Metro 2B will connect DN Nagar to Mandala and will have intersections with the suburban railways at Bandra and Kurla.

