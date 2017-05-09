Unable to increase traffic, PIA suspends flights

A Pakistan International Airlines’ Karachi flight lands at Mumbai airport for the last time on Monday. (Source: Pradip Das) A Pakistan International Airlines’ Karachi flight lands at Mumbai airport for the last time on Monday. (Source: Pradip Das)

AS MANY AS 26 passengers to Mumbai and 121 to Karachi travelled in the last flight services of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday. The flight will see suspension of services from Thursday due to “inability to increase passenger traffic”.

The suspension of PIA’s Mumbai operations could affect regular passengers from the city who opt to take a direct flight to Karachi without a transit. The airline operated two flights a week between Mumbai and Karachi.

According to airline officials, dismal performance by the Mumbai-based station to increase usage is cited to be the reason. “We have been asked to suspend Mumbai-based operations due to inefficiency to increase traffic. We await an official response from the headquarters on resuming services,” said an official spokesperson from PIA.

A passenger who arrived in Mumbai from Karachi on Monday said he would miss the airline’s services as it was a direct flight between the two cities.

“PIA was the sole airline to offer connectivity between the two cities within an hour and a half. Though I have no immediate plans to travel to Karachi now, I will remember this last flight till they resume,” the passenger told The Indian Express.

In the last four months, PIA had cut down its flights because of poor traffic.

